2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4065
Smart sensor
40 m2
The built-in sensor measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The dual color display informs you on the actual air quality, and will be red if the air quality is not yet good enough, and green when the air is fresh and healthy again.
The active oxygen, which is generated by the Corona particle charger, passes through the zeolite filter, where it oxidizes the trapped gases and renders them harmless. This process ensures the zeolite filter is constantly rejuvenated, extending its working life over many years.
The 6-stage Clean air system offers a long-lasting performance of up to 5 years. Thanks to its uniquely open structure, the 3-stage ElectroClean particle filter has a continuously high flow-rate. This means it can catch particles efficiently for longer without clogging up. The 2-stage zeolite filter traps gases and odours, which are subsequently oxidized by the active oxygen passing through, constantly rejuvenating the zeolite filter.
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