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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Living room air purifier
Discontinued
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AC4065
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User Manual Philips Living room air purifier AC4065
The Philips air purifier comes with unique 6-stage clean air system which removes and sterilizes harmful agents. Its smart air control automatically measures and controls air quality in your rooms.
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What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
What is the specification CADR in my Philips Air Purifier?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
What filters should I use with my Philips Air Purifier?
I cannot activate the functions of my Philips Air Purifier
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
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