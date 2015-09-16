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  • Healthy air always
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  • Healthy air always
  • Healthy air always
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  • Healthy air always

Discontinued

Combi air purifier and humidifier

AC4084/02

4.3
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Healthy air always
Breathe healthy air with the Philips combi air purifier and humidifier. Its advanced filtration system cleans while the humidifier moistens the air for your comfort. The Healthy air protect alert and lock assure you of healthy air always.
See all benefits

with smart air and humidity control

Healthy air always

  • With humidity control

  • Hassel free functioning

  • Dual sensor

With advanced filtration system

The advanced filtration system cleans air of harmful agents in four stages: In stage 1, the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like human hair and regular house dust. In stage 2, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 3, the HEPA filter with an antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould. In stage 4, the humidification filter with its anti-bacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.

Intelligent dual sensors give total feedback on air quality

Intelligent dual sensors give total feedback on indoor air quality.

Smart air and humidity control purifies and moistens air

Smart air and humidity control purifies and moistens air

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

16/09/2015

Singapore

Singapore

the right decision!

The product is brilliant. It makes my family breathe during the bad haze days. I definitely would recommend it, but not only for struggling against haze. It is an efficient source for good air and I don´t wanna miss it anymore...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4084/02 Combi air purifier and humidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4084/02 Combi air purifier and humidifier

07/05/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Brilliant

Works on all areas. Really can feel and smell the difference. Protected my family during the haze.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4084/01 Combi air purifier and humidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4084/01 Combi air purifier and humidifier

23/02/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Descriptions

I have a bad experience not about the product but the descriptions issues. It has a humidifier function but the problem is there is nothing saying about the water tank capacity and i even asked the promoter everywhere and all answered me that they do not know.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4084/01 Combi air purifier and humidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4084/01 Combi air purifier and humidifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants

  2. Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr

  3. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria

  4. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial TVOC concentration 6.0¡À1.2mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr

  5. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial toluene concentration 2.0¡À0.4mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr