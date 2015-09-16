2 year warranty
Discontinued
With humidity control
Hassel free functioning
Dual sensor
The advanced filtration system cleans air of harmful agents in four stages: In stage 1, the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like human hair and regular house dust. In stage 2, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 3, the HEPA filter with an antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould. In stage 4, the humidification filter with its anti-bacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.
Intelligent dual sensors give total feedback on indoor air quality.
Smart air and humidity control purifies and moistens air
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Rosa
16/09/2015
Singapore
the right decision!
The product is brilliant. It makes my family breathe during the bad haze days. I definitely would recommend it, but not only for struggling against haze. It is an efficient source for good air and I don´t wanna miss it anymore...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4084/02 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4084/02 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Singaporefamily
07/05/2014
Singapore
Brilliant
Works on all areas. Really can feel and smell the difference. Protected my family during the haze.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4084/01 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4084/01 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Unknowndude
23/02/2014
Singapore
Descriptions
I have a bad experience not about the product but the descriptions issues. It has a humidifier function but the problem is there is nothing saying about the water tank capacity and i even asked the promoter everywhere and all answered me that they do not know.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4084/01 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4084/01 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial TVOC concentration 6.0¡À1.2mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial toluene concentration 2.0¡À0.4mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr