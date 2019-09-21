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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Activated carbon filter AC4143
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Activated carbon filter AC4143

Discontinued

Activated carbon filter

AC4143

2

| (1) Review

Healthy air always

The Philips high-absorption activated carbon filter effectively filters out odors and a wide spectrum of harmful gases including formaldehyde.

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Activated carbon filter for pure air

Healthy air always

Filters out a wide spectrum of harmful gases and odors

Filters off harmful gas like benzene, formaldehyde and bad odors effectively

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked. For Philips air purifier AC4072, AC4074, AC4083, AC4084, AC4085, AC4086

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

21/09/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Replacement filters are almost impossible to buy from Philips online store

Where can I buy this product for my Philips air purifier model 4014/02. It appears I may have to scrap my device for lack of replacement filter 4143.

This review was made for AC4143 Activated carbon filter

This review was made for AC4143 Activated carbon filter

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