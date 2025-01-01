ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Healthy air always
  • Healthy air always

Discontinued

HEPA filter

AC4144/00

Healthy air always

The Philips HEPA filter effectively filters out ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including allergens, bacteria and some viruses*. The antibacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.

See all benefits

HEPA filter for pure air

Healthy air always

Filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers*

*In combination with the multi-care filter, the HEPA filter filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers including bacteria, dust, allergens and some viruses. According to publications of World Health Organization, the avian influenza, human influenza viruses and Legionella bacterium are larger than 20 nanometers.

Eliminates germs and mould with antibacterial coating

Filters out germs and mould as well as ultrafine particles >20 nanometers. Prevents bacteria from proliferation. HEPA filter can also filter off those particles left behind by multi-care filter.

Filters out dust and bacteria

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. According to the 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.