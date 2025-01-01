2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4144/00
Healthy air always
The Philips HEPA filter effectively filters out ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including allergens, bacteria and some viruses*. The antibacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.
*In combination with the multi-care filter, the HEPA filter filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers including bacteria, dust, allergens and some viruses. According to publications of World Health Organization, the avian influenza, human influenza viruses and Legionella bacterium are larger than 20 nanometers.
Filters out germs and mould as well as ultrafine particles >20 nanometers. Prevents bacteria from proliferation. HEPA filter can also filter off those particles left behind by multi-care filter.
Reviews
According to the 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.