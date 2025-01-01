2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4154/00
Healthy air, always
The Philips hi-grade HEPA filter effectively filters out bacteria, ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including some viruses*.
Easy to install
**In combination with the multi-care filter, the HEPA filter filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers including bacteria, dust, allergens and some viruses. According to publications of World Health Organization, the avian influenza, human influenza viruses and Legionella bacterium are larger than 20 nanometers.
Filters out germs and mould as well as ultrafine particles >20 nanometers. Prevents bacteria from proliferation. HEPA filter can also filter off those particles left behind by multi-care filter.
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
Reviews
According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza, Legionella and hepatitis viruses and the SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 microns (20 nanometers).