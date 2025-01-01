2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4168/00
Healthy air, always
The Integrated Multicare filter acts on ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses as small as 20 nanometers in size*. Advanced German technology enhances its efficiency and capacity to filter out harmful gases, as well as odors.
Filter
*In combination with the multi-care filter, the HEPA filter filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers including bacteria, dust, allergens and some viruses. According to publications of World Health Organization, the avian influenza, human influenza viruses and Legionella bacterium are larger than 20 nanometers.
Healthy air protect alert warns you immediately when it is time to replace the filter. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert will remind you to replace or clean filter.
Healthy air protect lock function guarantees you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the healthy air protect lock will shut off and lock the appliance to prevent secondary contamination due to a dirty filter. We guarantee healthy air always.
Reviews
According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.