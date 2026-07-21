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2 year warranty
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Home audio
All series
Clock Radio
Discontinued
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AJM180/12
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (5)
Can I use a random track from my USB as alarm in my clock?
How to adjust the alarm volume of my Philips AJM180?
How to setup the clock time on my Philips clock radio?
How to cancel the alarm of my Philips clock radio?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
The clock backup memory is missing from my Philips clock
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
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