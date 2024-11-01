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    • Close trim, comfortable shave Close trim, comfortable shave Close trim, comfortable shave

      Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

      BG2024/15

      Close trim, comfortable shave

      The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can shave with the skin comfort system or trim using the 3mm length comb included.

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      Bodygroom series 3000
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      Bodygroom series 3000

      Showerproof body groomer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Close trim, comfortable shave

      Everywhere below the neck

      • Skin comfort system
      • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
      • 50mins cordless use/8h charge
      Confidently trim or shave all body zones

      Confidently trim or shave all body zones

      Designed to be safe and comfortable for underarms, chest & abs, back & shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      The skin comfort system features a hypo-allergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.

      Includes 3mm comb for a close trim

      Includes 3mm comb for a close trim

      1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

      50 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      50 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      High-power NiMH battery for full body use, with 50 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Provides a comfortable and close result in and out of the shower. The bodygroomer is 100% showerproof, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip to help you keep control while you trim.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        1 fixed length setting

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand

      • Power

        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        50 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Skin comfort
        • Skin comfort system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        • Showerproof and easy cleaning
        • Fully washable
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use

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      Accessories for this product

      • Shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/02

      • shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/01

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