  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever

      Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC9164

      The highest suction power ever

      The highest suction level ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC916x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC916x range takes care of all your dust and dirt.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      Performer
      - {discount-value}

      Performer

      Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Total

      recurring payment

      The highest suction power ever

      500 W suction power for effortless cleaning

      • AnimalCare
      2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

      2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

      Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

      s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

      s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

      This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

      Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

      Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

      The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard-floors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Additional nozzle
        Turbo brush

      • Design

        Color
        Emperor red

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.3  kg

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        2000  W
        Airflow (max)
        47  l/s
        Vacuum (max)
        34  kPa
        Input power (max)
        2200  W
        Suction power (max)
        500  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        78  dB

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag anti-odour
        Dust capacity
        4  l
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
        HEPA AirSeal
        Yes

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Button
        Action radius
        12  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 3pc telescopic
        Cord length
        9  m
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      • S-bag Anti-Allergy Dust Bags

        S-bag

        Anti-Allergy Dust Bags

        FC8022/04

      • S-bag Classic Long Performance (4-pack)

        S-bag

        Classic Long Performance (4-pack)

        FC8021/03

      • TriActive Z hard floors nozzle

        FC8077/01

      • Vacuum cleaner nozzle

        FC8043/02

      • Vacuum cleaner nozzle

        FC8042/02

      • s-filter® exhaust filter

        FC8038/01

      • s-filter® exhaust filter

        FC8031/00

      • scent granules

        FC8025/01

      • s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

        FC8023/04

      • s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

        FC8023/03

      • s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

        FC8022/03

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.