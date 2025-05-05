2 year warranty
FY0293/30
Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.
Compatible with 800 Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 1 year
Original Philips filter
Replacement filters for Philips 800 Series air purifiers: AC0830, AC0850. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
1.9
of 5
13
Reviews
Elly_2
05/05/2025
United Kingdom
Excellent filter
Excellent filter, please keep making this! I have a 800 series air purifier that cleans my little room of the occasional cigarette and which I wish to continue to 'arm' hehe
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1
GBLondon
21/10/2023
United Kingdom
Excellent
Top quality, genuine Philips replacement filter. Highly recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1
おさきまっくら
01/09/2022
日本
コンパクトながら十分な清浄性能
喫煙すると素早く反応して、隣室の非喫煙者がせき込まなくなった。 数分で室内のＰ.M2.5の数値も下がり、枕元に置かなければ十分な静音性かと。外出先でモニタリング出来るのも良い。 加湿除湿機能のないシンプルな清浄機が欲しかったので、大変満足です。
Pros
清浄性能
Cons
今のところない
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for フィリップス純正 交換用フィルター FY0293/30 3-in-1一体型フィルター
Date of Use 2022-08-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for フィリップス純正 交換用フィルター FY0293/30 3-in-1一体型フィルター
Date of Use 2022-08-01
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.