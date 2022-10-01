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    • 3 filters in one for lasting good performance 3 filters in one for lasting good performance 3 filters in one for lasting good performance

      Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

      FYM860/30

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      3 filters in one for lasting good performance

      A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, activated carbon and a pre-filter ensures that you are protected against bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander, gases and other pollutants. This is a replacement filter for Air Performer.

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      Genuine replacement filter

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      3 filters in one for lasting good performance

      Original Philips filter that fits perfectly

      • 12 month lifespan
      • Filters 99.97% at 0.003 um
      • Prefilter, HEPA, Active Carbon
      • Filters gases and odors
      Perfect choice for consistently high performance

      Perfect choice for consistently high performance

      The original Philips filter was designed at the same time as the device and they are perfectly matched. This guarantees the uninterrupted smooth operation of the device.

      12 months of use

      12 months of use

      The integrated Philips 3-in-1 filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 12 months. (1)

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      Your Philips tool will tell you when to clean the pre-filter and when it's time to replace the filter. It can be replaced in less than a minute. This makes maintenance of the device effortless and ensures that you can always enjoy clean, healthy air.

      Clean the pre-filter regularly

      Clean the pre-filter regularly

      For optimal filtration performance, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

      Philips filters make sure your appliance works effectively

      Philips filters make sure your appliance works effectively

      Philips air filters undergo a series of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from the factory. They are subject to strict checks for service life and durability, for continuous use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance from your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter's life.

      Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

      Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

      Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(5).

      Connect to the device and track the filter life

      Connect to the device and track the filter life

      Keep an eye on the life and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the Air+ app. You will be notified when it is time to replace your filter and you can easily order a new filter directly through our app (2).

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        HEPA NanoProtect filter
        Included in the box
        1x filter
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes
        Active carbon
        Yes
        Lifetime
        Up to 1 year

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Height
        253 mm
        Product Weight
        0.78 kg
        Product Width
        211 mm
        Product Length
        211 mm
        Package Length
        222 mm
        Package Width
        222 mm
        Package Height
        260 mm
        Package Weight
        1.04 kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips air purifier(s)
        AMF870, AMF765, AMF865​

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      • (1) The recommended lifespan is calculated based on the average usage time of the Philips users and the WHO data on the pollution level in the city. Actual life is affected by usage environment and frequency.
      • (2) Only applicable in countries where the Philips store is available.
      • (3) Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
      • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
      • (5) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.

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