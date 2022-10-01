A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, activated carbon and a pre-filter ensures that you are protected against bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander, gases and other pollutants. This is a replacement filter for Air Performer.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
Genuine replacement filter
Integrated 3-in-1
Total
recurring payment
3 filters in one for lasting good performance
Original Philips filter that fits perfectly
12 month lifespan
Filters 99.97% at 0.003 um
Prefilter, HEPA, Active Carbon
Filters gases and odors
Perfect choice for consistently high performance
The original Philips filter was designed at the same time as the device and they are perfectly matched. This guarantees the uninterrupted smooth operation of the device.
12 months of use
The integrated Philips 3-in-1 filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 12 months. (1)
Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device
Your Philips tool will tell you when to clean the pre-filter and when it's time to replace the filter. It can be replaced in less than a minute. This makes maintenance of the device effortless and ensures that you can always enjoy clean, healthy air.
Clean the pre-filter regularly
For optimal filtration performance, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.
Philips filters make sure your appliance works effectively
Philips air filters undergo a series of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from the factory. They are subject to strict checks for service life and durability, for continuous use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance from your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter's life.
Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)
Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(5).
Connect to the device and track the filter life
Keep an eye on the life and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the Air+ app. You will be notified when it is time to replace your filter and you can easily order a new filter directly through our app (2).
(1) The recommended lifespan is calculated based on the average usage time of the Philips users and the WHO data on the pollution level in the city. Actual life is affected by usage environment and frequency.
(2) Only applicable in countries where the Philips store is available.
(3) Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
(4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
(5) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.