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PerfectCare Pure Anti-scale cartridge

Discontinued

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PerfectCare PureAnti-scale cartridge

GC002/00

PerfectCare Pure Anti-scale cartridge

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips PerfectCare Pure Anti-scale cartridge

  • PDF file, 3.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is suitable for the PerfectCare Pure steam generators equipped with the Pure Steam technology. It will eliminate 99% of the calc and increase life by 5 times

  • PDF file
  • 8 April 2026

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