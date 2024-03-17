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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Dry iron
Discontinued
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GC135
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Dry iron GC135 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Dry iron
All (1)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Fabrics stick to the soleplate
The orange pilot light does not work properly
Contacting Philips
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