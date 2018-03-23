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GC4533/30
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime.See all benefits
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Steam iron
Total
recurring payment
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Easy to use
Guarantee
Technology
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Scale management
Size and weight
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