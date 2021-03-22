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  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
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  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4554/40

5
| (1) Review

1 award

Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime.
See all benefits

With our improved Quick Calc Release system

Steam Performance, Guaranteed

  • 50g/min continuous steam

  • 220g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

Up to 220g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 220g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

2500W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

22/03/2021

Australia

Australia

Fantastic Iron

The old Phillips iron “Azur precise 4330” was always reliable and did the job for 16 years, The new replacement Phillips iron “Azur GC4552” has kept all the quality you expect from Phillips with some improvements, larger filling port, improved gliding, etc, does a fantastic job with work shirts and Denham, when the iron is powered on and the heating element is active the water tank is illuminated, there is also a red flashing light for automatic shutdown which works great. Possible improvements 1) When the iron is the temperature there is no light indication that the iron is still powered on possibly use two different colour lights in the water tank one for heating one for power on, as long as these lights are not facing up into the face of the user. 2) Would it be possible to put some LEDs near the water filling point like headlights, facing forward and down showing you where your ironing to, just a thought.

This review was made for Azur GC4552/09 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur GC4552/09 Steam iron

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