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Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

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AzurSteam iron

GC4554/40

Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Steam iron GC4554/40 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 956.3 kB
  • 17 March 2024

GC4500 series_Asian_[04521]_user manual

  • PDF file, 2.4 MB
  • 8 July 2025

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