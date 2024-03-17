Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Azur Steam iron
Discontinued
Support
GC4554/40
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Steam iron GC4554/40 - English (US)
GC4500 series_Asian_[04521]_user manual
All (4)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
The iron ready light of my Philips Steam Iron is blinking
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you