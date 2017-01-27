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    • Crispy golden brown toast every day Crispy golden brown toast every day Crispy golden brown toast every day

      Daily Collection Toaster

      HD2582/00

      Crispy golden brown toast every day

      This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

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      Crispy golden brown toast every day

      With 8 settings and integrated bun warming rack

      • 8 settings
      • Integrated bun warming rack
      • Compact design
      • Dust cover
      8 browning settings for individual preference

      8 browning settings for individual preference

      8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

      2 large variable slots for different size of bread

      2 large variable slots for different size of bread

      2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.

      Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

      Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

      Integrated bun rack to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

      Reheat, defrost in one go

      Reheat, defrost in one go

      The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

      Extra auto shut-off protection

      Extra auto shut-off protection

      Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        Dust cover

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Power
        760-900  W
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        304x184x214  mm

      • General specifications

        Number of browning levels
        8
        Product features
        • Adjustable browning
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cancel button
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Defrost function
        • High lift function
        • Integrated cord storage

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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