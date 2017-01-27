Daily Collection Toaster
Crispy golden brown toast every day
This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.
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Crispy golden brown toast every day With 8 settings and integrated bun warming rack 8 settings Integrated bun warming rack Compact design Dust cover 8 browning settings for individual preference
8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
2 large variable slots for different size of bread
2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.
Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns
Integrated bun rack to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.
Reheat, defrost in one go
The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time
Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.
Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.
High lift to safely take out smaller pieces
High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.
Extra auto shut-off protection
Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.
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Country of origin
Made in
China
Accessories
Included
Dust cover
Technical specifications
Voltage
220-240
V Power
760-900
W Frequency
50-60
Hz
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
304x184x214
mm
General specifications
Number of browning levels
8 Product features
Adjustable browning
Automatic shut-off
Cancel button
Cool wall exterior
Defrost function
High lift function
Integrated cord storage
Design and finishing
Color(s)
White Material of main body
Plastic
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
User manual
100% recycled paper
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