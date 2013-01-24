Home
    Viva Collection

    Toaster

    HD2630/40
    Enjoy great toast
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Toaster

      HD2630/40
      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster with wide deep slots and self-centering feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Toaster

      Enjoy great toast

      Philips toaster with wide deep slots and self-centering feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons. See all benefits

        Enjoy great toast

        Toaster for always golden brown bread

        • 2 slot
        • 3 function
        • White lavender
        • Extra wide slot, bun warmer
        Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

        Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

        The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

        Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

        The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

        Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

        Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

        The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns just toasted bread.

        Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

        Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

        Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.

        High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

        High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

        High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

        Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

        Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

        Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

        Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
          Color(s)
          White/lavender

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes
          Automatic safety shut-off
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          850-1000  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          0.85  m

