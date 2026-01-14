  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity. Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity. Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity.
    • Play Pause

      Philips 3000 series Multi Cooker

      HD2823/80

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity.

      Unlike traditional multicookers, Philips multi cooker features real Auto Pressure Release for safe, effortless cooking with no manual steam valve turning required, and DualPulse technology that creates a precise cooking curve by alternating high and low pressure to unlock deeper, richer flavor. 35 advanced preset programs with 8L extra capacity for real effortless cooking.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Electric Pressure Cooker

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Philips 3000 series
      - {discount-value}

      Philips 3000 series

      Multi Cooker

      Total

      recurring payment

      Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity.

      35-in-1 multicooking at the touch of a button

      • Safer, faster, hands-free cooking
      • 35 presets for endless variety, less effort
      • Locks in extra flavor for richer results
      • 8L extra capacity, perfect for gatherings and everyday meals
      True Auto Pressure Release, zero manual steps

      True Auto Pressure Release, zero manual steps

      Unlike traditional multicookers*, no manual valve turning or button pressing is required. Steam is released automatically at the end of pressure cooking — truly effortless, end-to-end cooking.

      Next-level results with DualPulse Pressure Technology

      Next-level results with DualPulse Pressure Technology

      Unlike traditional multicookers* that hold steady pressure, our new technology alternates high and low pressure to create a precise cooking curve that locks in flavor. Up to 13% juicier** and 28% more tender** in meat.

      35-in-1 cooking preset at your fingertips

      35-in-1 cooking preset at your fingertips

      35 preset programs — from beef, lamb, chicken, and duck to vegetables, seafood, beans, soup, rice, and more — with dedicated cooking methods from pressure cook, stew, bake, slow cook, sauté, steam, jam, yogurt to reheat. Also, manual settings let you customize cooking time, temperature, and pressure level, and two shortcuts to save your favorite settings.

      Cook smarter, eat sooner

      Cook smarter, eat sooner

      Get meals up to 70% faster with no compromise on taste and save up to 80% less energy compared to traditional methods***. Equipped with 13 safety protection systems for worry-free cooking.

      Real-time tracking, guided cooking

      Real-time tracking, guided cooking

      Get step-by-step guidance tailored to your ingredients and cooking methods. Track your cooking status anytime with an intuitive light bar to follow every stage of cooking — from heat-up and pressure build-up to pressure maintenance and automatic release.

      Add Ingredients while cooking

      Add Ingredients while cooking

      Forgot something? Simply press the button to add ingredients, shut the lid again, and your cooking program will pick right up where it left off.

      Durable and anti-scratch pot with PFAS free ceramic coating

      Durable and anti-scratch pot with PFAS free ceramic coating

      The heavy-duty inner pot features a worry-free, PFAS-free ceramic coating that resists sticking and scratches for easy use and cleaning.

      Accessories included for convenient cooking

      Accessories included for convenient cooking

      Your multicooker comes with a steam tray, measuring cup, and handy 2-in-1 spoon. Plus a glass lid for non-pressure cooking programs. Always have what you need at your fingertips!

      HomeID app for endless inspiration

      HomeID app for endless inspiration

      Discover a world of delicious inspiration! Download our HomeID app to explore recipes customized for your multicooker — from everyday meals to holiday feasts. You'll also find helpful tips and tricks to make the most of your new kitchen companion.

      8L Extra large capacity

      8L Extra large capacity

      With the spacious 8L capacity, you can prepare generous, family‑sized meals with ease — even a whole chicken or large cuts of meat — making it perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or everyday cooking.

      Customized temperature for precision cooking

      Customized temperature for precision cooking

      Features customized high and low temperature settings for Slow Cook and Sauté, designed to suit different recipe needs and deliver ideal results every time.

      100+ tailored recipes with unlimited flavor

      100+ tailored recipes with unlimited flavor

      Over 100 recipes in the HomeID app — from Asian, Middle Eastern, and Western cuisines to breakfast, snacks, and main courses. From lentil, ramen to curry, and from homemade jam and yogurt to cheesecake and rice pudding — delicious inspiration is always just a tap away.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Cord length
        0.9 m
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1300 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        364 mm
        Product Width
        360 mm
        Product Height
        356 mm
        Product Weight
        7.3 kg
        Package Length
        398 mm
        Package Width
        398 mm
        Package Height
        460 mm
        Package Weight
        11.1 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        100% recycled materials

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Compare with HD2237, HD2238, HD2151, HD2136, HD2139, HD2103
      • **Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with stove top cooking.
      • ***Based on internal lab measurement with Philips Multicookers. Cooking times measured for red bean soup or beef (from heat up tp all pressures released) vs. a stove top cooker, to well cooked and soft results. Exact percentages might vary per product. (can use this disclaimer as a reference)

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.