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HD2823/80
Flavor-packed meals. Zero supervision. Extra capacity.
Unlike traditional multicookers, Philips multi cooker features real Auto Pressure Release for safe, effortless cooking with no manual steam valve turning required, and DualPulse technology that creates a precise cooking curve by alternating high and low pressure to unlock deeper, richer flavor. 35 advanced preset programs with 8L extra capacity for real effortless cooking.See all benefits
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Multi Cooker
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recurring payment
Unlike traditional multicookers*, no manual valve turning or button pressing is required. Steam is released automatically at the end of pressure cooking — truly effortless, end-to-end cooking.
Unlike traditional multicookers* that hold steady pressure, our new technology alternates high and low pressure to create a precise cooking curve that locks in flavor. Up to 13% juicier** and 28% more tender** in meat.
35 preset programs — from beef, lamb, chicken, and duck to vegetables, seafood, beans, soup, rice, and more — with dedicated cooking methods from pressure cook, stew, bake, slow cook, sauté, steam, jam, yogurt to reheat. Also, manual settings let you customize cooking time, temperature, and pressure level, and two shortcuts to save your favorite settings.
Get meals up to 70% faster with no compromise on taste and save up to 80% less energy compared to traditional methods***. Equipped with 13 safety protection systems for worry-free cooking.
Get step-by-step guidance tailored to your ingredients and cooking methods. Track your cooking status anytime with an intuitive light bar to follow every stage of cooking — from heat-up and pressure build-up to pressure maintenance and automatic release.
Forgot something? Simply press the button to add ingredients, shut the lid again, and your cooking program will pick right up where it left off.
The heavy-duty inner pot features a worry-free, PFAS-free ceramic coating that resists sticking and scratches for easy use and cleaning.
Your multicooker comes with a steam tray, measuring cup, and handy 2-in-1 spoon. Plus a glass lid for non-pressure cooking programs. Always have what you need at your fingertips!
Discover a world of delicious inspiration! Download our HomeID app to explore recipes customized for your multicooker — from everyday meals to holiday feasts. You'll also find helpful tips and tricks to make the most of your new kitchen companion.
With the spacious 8L capacity, you can prepare generous, family‑sized meals with ease — even a whole chicken or large cuts of meat — making it perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or everyday cooking.
Features customized high and low temperature settings for Slow Cook and Sauté, designed to suit different recipe needs and deliver ideal results every time.
Over 100 recipes in the HomeID app — from Asian, Middle Eastern, and Western cuisines to breakfast, snacks, and main courses. From lentil, ramen to curry, and from homemade jam and yogurt to cheesecake and rice pudding — delicious inspiration is always just a tap away.
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