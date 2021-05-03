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  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
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  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

Discontinued

Avance CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3087/62

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
The Philips cooker looks great with a large LCD display, temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional Chinese style of the big pot.
See all benefits

Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

  • 1.8 liter

  • 10 cups

  • Smart Touch

24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'hour' button once to advance 1 hour, and the 'minute' button to advance 10 minutes. The timer function can be preset up to 24 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them.

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

6.0-mm inner pot brings you the traditional "big pot" taste

6.0-mm inner pot brings you the traditional "big pot" taste

The thickness of inner pot gradually changes from 6.0 mm on the bottom to 2.0 mm on the top. It can conduct the heat generated from the main heater assembly on the bottom evenly to the top of the inner pot. 5-layer golden inner pot offers more effective and even heat conduction

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/05/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

I just love love love love this rice cooker

This rice cooker isn't expensive. It's not the IH or has whatever high end features. But it does its job thumbs up!!! It cooks different kinds of rice, makes soup, porridge, even claypot rice! I use the cake function just a few times. It is not fantastic but it works. I've been using this for many years now. I'd like to change the inner pot. It's a pity I can buy it here in Singapore. If you do have it please let me know. The inner pot is thick and robust. I think it's the thickest in the market. It's very pretty too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3087/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD3087/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

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