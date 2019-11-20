2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.7 L 3000 W
1 cup indicator
White grey
Hinged lid
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
Elegant red light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.
4.0
of 5
97
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Happyllc
20/11/2019
Singapore
Boil very very fast.
take 3min to boil. Faster then my previous kettle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4644/00 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4644/00 Kettle
Carol19
04/09/2019
United Kingdom
Great kettle
Bought this model as it is the same as the one my Dad uses and he is severely partially sighted and elderly (90s). The last one was starting to break up on the plastic on the spout (many years old!) Easy to fill, boil as little or as much as you need, excellent kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4644/00 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4644/00 Kettle
Martin1234
23/08/2019
United Kingdom
Great kettle, good value for money.
Quiet and quick. The clean look, efficient kettle boils quickly and quietly. Lightweight and you can clearly see the water level on the gauge.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4644/60 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4644/60 Kettle