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Kettle

Discontinued

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Kettle

HD4644/00

Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Kettle

  • PDF file, 379.5 kB
  • 19 March 2024

The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment

  • PDF file
  • 21 April 2024

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