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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Kettle
Discontinued
Support
HD4644/00
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User Manual Philips Kettle
The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment
All (6)
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
Can I clean my Philips kettle filter in the dishwasher?
Can I heat up other liquids with my Philips kettle?
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the outside of my Philips kettle
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
Boiled water from my Philips kettle tastes like metal
Contacting Philips
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