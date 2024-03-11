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Kettle

Discontinued

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Kettle

HD4665/22

Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Kettle

  • PDF file, 582.1 kB
  • 11 March 2024

The robust metal kettle has a flat heating element that gives you boiling water in seconds and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

  • PDF file
  • 4 May 2024

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