2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HD4680/55
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Kettle
Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
My Philips kettle stays in the "ON" position
My Philips kettle boils and stops
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside