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  • More life in every bowl
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  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
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  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl

Discontinued

Rice Cooker

HD4763/00

More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips’ new pressure rice cooker HD4763/00 shortens cooking time by increasing the cooking temperature, making every bowl of rice full of nutrition and taste.
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Advanced pressure cooking perfects taste

More life in every bowl

  • PressureHeating

  • 8 menus

  • 10 cups

Pressure cooks food faster at higher temperature

Pressure cooks food faster at higher temperature

With pressure level reaches maximum 1.80kg/ cm sq, pressure cooking can increase the boiling point temperature (up to 116°C) which better seals the taste of food.It ensures that all kinds of rice and meals can be completely cooked, even the hardest beans and big pieces of meat. With shorten cooking time, more nutrition can be retained on food

2.8mm extra thick innerpot for more even heating

2.8mm extra thick innerpot for more even heating

Extra thick cast iron aluminium nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot

7 rice cooking menus

7 rice cooking menus

Rice menu includes plain rice, quick cook of plain rice, mixed cereal, rice with bean, brown rice, sushi rice, glutinous rice.

Technical Specifications

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