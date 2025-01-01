2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4763/00
PressureHeating
8 menus
10 cups
With pressure level reaches maximum 1.80kg/ cm sq, pressure cooking can increase the boiling point temperature (up to 116°C) which better seals the taste of food.It ensures that all kinds of rice and meals can be completely cooked, even the hardest beans and big pieces of meat. With shorten cooking time, more nutrition can be retained on food
Extra thick cast iron aluminium nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot
Rice menu includes plain rice, quick cook of plain rice, mixed cereal, rice with bean, brown rice, sushi rice, glutinous rice.
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