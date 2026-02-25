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    • Save space, cook in any kitchen space Save space, cook in any kitchen space Save space, cook in any kitchen space
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      Induction Cooker 3000 Series Philips Induction Cooker 3000 Series

      HD5830/90

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Save space, cook in any kitchen space

      From kitchen to table, cook your way with Philips Induction cooker 3000 Series. With 8 powerful heat levels up to 2000 W and 4 handy pre-sets, it ensures easy and reliable cooking in any kitchen.

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      Induction Cooker 3000 Series

      Philips Induction Cooker 3000 Series

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      Save space, cook in any kitchen space

      Easy cooking, solid performance, in any kitchen

      • Powerful performance with heat levels up to 2000 W
      • Quick setup. Simple cooking. Easy cleaning.
      • Cook your way: 4 presets, from soups to stir fries
      • Safer kitchen with Auto-shut off and Child lock
      Instant setup

      Instant setup

      Just plug the induction cooker in and you are ready to cook!

      Precision control with 8 heating levels

      Precision control with 8 heating levels

      Tailor your everyday cooking experience to your specific needs, thanks to 8 adjustable power and temperature levels. From slow simmering to rapid boiling, enjoy precise control for flavourful, nutritious meals.

      4 intuitive cooking programs for your every day meals.

      4 intuitive cooking programs for your every day meals.

      Get started fast and cook your way with 4 preset cooking programs to choose from: Boil, Stir Fry, Soup, and Low Heat.

      Designed to fit: easy to cook, easy to store

      Designed to fit: easy to cook, easy to store

      Compact design of just 53 mm thin - cook easy in any kitchen space, store neatly in drawers or cupboards

      Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface

      Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface

      Smooth and durable ceramic glass resists stains and scratches — simply wipe it clean

      Rapid heating with Boost Function

      Rapid heating with Boost Function

      The boost function delivers instant maximum power for rapid heating, speeding up boiling and high-heat cooking — so you spend less time cooking and more time enjoying your meals.

      Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours

      Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours

      Set the timer for up to 3 hours, then relax and let the cooker do all the work. Enjoy hassle-free cooking and perfectly timed meals every time.

      Easy control with intuitive touch panel display

      Easy control with intuitive touch panel display

      Control heat, preset functions and safety features at your fingertips

      Enhanced safety with Child lock function

      Enhanced safety with Child lock function

      Child lock prevents accidental touches for added safety and peace of mind.

      Auto pan detection

      Auto pan detection

      Cook only with a compatible* pan and heats solely the area directly beneath it. No waste, no worries. *Compatible with magnetic cookware

      Auto shut off

      Auto shut off

      The induction cooker turns off automatically when cooking time finishes or the cookware is removed, ensuring safety preventing overheating or burning.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Ceramic glass surface
        Secondary Material
        Plastic
        Color
        Deep Black
        Pre-programmed settings
        4 cooking pre-set programs
        Functions
        Boost (Turbo) function
        Interface
        Touch control
        Cord length
        1.5 m
        Timer
        Up to 3 hours
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        No
        Power light
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        No
        BPA free
        Yes
        Recipe book
        No
        Internet connectivity
        No
        Warranty
        2 years
        Heating power levels
        8 levels
        Suitable cookware shape
        Flat bottom
        Compatible cookware material
        Iron/magnetic stainless steel suitable pot material

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Number in pack
        1pc
        Battery Product
        No
        Energy Efficiency rating
        Level 2
        Standby power consumption
        <0.8W
        Cooking zone diameter
        208 mm
        Automatic pot detection
        Yes
        Suitable cookware diameter
        12-24 cm
        Usage environment
        For safe indoor operation only

      • Safety

        Safety certification
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Child lock
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        281 mm
        Product Width
        351 mm
        Product Height
        53 mm
        Product Weight
        2.257 kg
        Package Length
        350 mm
        Package Width
        136 mm
        Package Height
        452 mm
        Package Weight
        3.13 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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