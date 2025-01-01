2 year warranty
HD5850/90
Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
Ultra-slim design to prepare all your favourites in style. From cooking on countertop to enjoying hotpots and fondues at the table, Philips Induction cooker 5000 Series offers 10 heat levels up to 2000 W and 8 presets for versatile cooking.
Powerful performance with heat levels up to 2000 W
Quick setup. Simple cooking. Easy cleaning.
Versatile cooking: 8 presets, from simmer to sear
Safer kitchen with Auto-shut off and Child lock
Cook your way with solid performance, in an refined ultra-slim design of just 41mm
Just plug the induction cooker in and you are ready to cook!
Ultimate versatility with 10 heating levels - perfect for everything from delicate warming to high-heat searing.
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