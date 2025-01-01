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  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
  • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style

Induction Cooker 5000 SeriesPhilips Induction Cooker 5000 Series

HD5850/90

Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style

Ultra-slim design to prepare all your favourites in style. From cooking on countertop to enjoying hotpots and fondues at the table, Philips Induction cooker 5000 Series offers 10 heat levels up to 2000 W and 8 presets for versatile cooking.

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Beautifully designed, built to perform

Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style

  • Powerful performance with heat levels up to 2000 W

  • Quick setup. Simple cooking. Easy cleaning.

  • Versatile cooking: 8 presets, from simmer to sear

  • Safer kitchen with Auto-shut off and Child lock

Refined ultra-slim design

Refined ultra-slim design

Cook your way with solid performance, in an refined ultra-slim design of just 41mm

Instant setup

Instant setup

Just plug the induction cooker in and you are ready to cook!

Precise control from simmer to sear with 10 heat levels

Precise control from simmer to sear with 10 heat levels

Ultimate versatility with 10 heating levels - perfect for everything from delicate warming to high-heat searing.

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