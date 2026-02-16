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    • Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style
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      Induction Cooker 5000 Series Philips Induction Cooker 5000 Series

      HD5850/98

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style

      Cook in style with the ultra-slim Philips 5000 Series Induction Cooker. With 8 presets for versatile cooking and a compatible stainless steel pot included, it’s perfect for countertop cooking or hotpots at the table.

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      Induction Cooker 5000 Series

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      Ultra-slim for powerful cooking in style

      Beautifully designed, built to perform

      • Powerful performance with heat levels up to 2000 W
      • Quick setup. Simple cooking. Easy cleaning.
      • Versatile cooking: 8 presets, from simmer to sear
      • Safer kitchen with Auto-shut off and Child lock
      Refined ultra-slim design

      Refined ultra-slim design

      Cook your way with solid performance, in an refined ultra-slim design of just 41mm

      Instant setup

      Instant setup

      Just plug the induction cooker in and you are ready to cook!

      Precise control from simmer to sear with 10 heat levels

      Precise control from simmer to sear with 10 heat levels

      Ultimate versatility with 10 heating levels - perfect for everything from delicate warming to high-heat searing.

      8 versatile preset programs to cook your favourites your way

      8 versatile preset programs to cook your favourites your way

      Cook your way with 8 preset programs to choose from: Soup, Steam, Boil, Low Heat, Fry, Hot Pot, Stew, and Stir-Fry.

      Cook with ease, store neatly in any kitchen space

      Cook with ease, store neatly in any kitchen space

      Cook easy in any kitchen space, store neatly in drawers or cupboards, thanks to the compact and slim design.

      Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface

      Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface

      Smooth and durable ceramic glass resists stains and scratches — simply wipe it clean

      Rapid heating with Boost Function

      Rapid heating with Boost Function

      The boost function delivers instant maximum power for rapid heating, speeding up boiling and high-heat cooking — so you spend less time cooking and more time enjoying your meals.

      Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours

      Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours

      Set the timer for up to 3 hours, then relax and let the cooker do all the work. Enjoy hassle-free cooking and perfectly timed meals every time.

      Easy control with intuitive touch panel display

      Easy control with intuitive touch panel display

      Control heat, preset functions and safety features at your fingertips

      Enhanced safety with Child lock function

      Enhanced safety with Child lock function

      Child lock prevents accidental touches for added safety and peace of mind.

      Auto pan detection

      Auto pan detection

      Cook only with a compatible* pan and heats solely the area directly beneath it. No waste, no worries. *Compatible with magnetic cookware

      Auto shut off

      Auto shut off

      The induction cooker turns off automatically when cooking time finishes or the cookware is removed, ensuring safety preventing overheating or burning.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Ceramic glass surface
        Secondary Material
        Plastic
        Color
        Deep Black
        Secondary color
        Grey
        Pre-programmed settings
        8 cooking pre-set programs
        Functions
        Boost (Turbo) function
        Interface
        Touch control
        Cord length
        1.5 m
        Timer
        Up to 3 hours
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        No
        Power light
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes, Stainless steel SUS304 pot is dishwasher safe
        BPA free
        Yes
        Recipe book
        No
        Internet connectivity
        No
        Warranty
        2 years
        Suitable cookware shape
        Flat bottom
        Compatible cookware material
        Iron/ magnetic stainless steel suitable pot material

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Number in pack
        1pc
        Battery Product
        No
        Energy Efficiency rating
        Level 2
        Standby power consumption
        <0.8W
        Cooking zone diameter
        218 mm
        Automatic pot detection
        Yes
        Suitable cookware diameter
        12-26 cm
        Usage environment
        For safe indoor operation only

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Compatible cooking pot (Stainless steel SUS304)

      • Safety

        Safety certification
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Child lock
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        296 mm
        Product Width
        380 mm
        Product Height
        41 mm
        Product Weight
        2.575 kg (unit) + 0.892 kg (pot)
        Package Length
        366 mm
        Package Width
        218 mm
        Package Height
        452 mm
        Package Weight
        3.558 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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