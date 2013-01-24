Home
      Enjoy the food, share the fun

      Enjoy the taste of fried food with this Philips deep-fat fryer. Its compact size is easy to store and cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage. See all benefits

        Compact in size, big in performance

        Compact in size, big in performance

        • 800g
        • removable bowl
        • With timer
        Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

        Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

        Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

        Compact size for easy storage

        Compact size for easy storage

        The digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

        The digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

        All parts are dishwashable except the housing

        All parts are dishwashable except the housing

        Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

        Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

        The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

        Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Viewing window
          Yes
          Cool wall exterior
          Yes
          Automatic lid release
          Yes
          Detachable, hinged lid
          Yes
          Collapsible frying basket
          Yes
          Adjustable thermostat
          Yes
          Temperature light
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Handgrips
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1600  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity
          800  g
          Oil content
          1.5  L
          Cord length
          1  m

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          White with sunset orange accents
          Materials
          Plastic (PP)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          235x230x325  mm
          Weight appliance
          3.8  kg

