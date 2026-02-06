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    • Delicious grilling, from breakfast to dinner Delicious grilling, from breakfast to dinner Delicious grilling, from breakfast to dinner
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      Table Grill

      HD6222/90

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Delicious grilling, from breakfast to dinner

      Enjoy the flavors of home grilling with the Philips Table Grill. Two heating zones and reversible plates offer versatile cooking and perfect results.

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      Delicious grilling, from breakfast to dinner

      Reversible plates enhance the grilling experience

      • 2 heating zones
      • Reversible plates
      • Adjustable temperature
      • Large grilling surface: 1400 cm²
      • 2400 W
      2 independent cooking zones, perfect results for all foods

      2 independent cooking zones, perfect results for all foods

      Two grilling areas allow you to set the temperature independently, cooking different foods at the same time.

      Adjustable temperature for perfect results

      Adjustable temperature for perfect results

      Five temperature levels grill any ingredient to perfection.

      Reversible plates for enhanced versatility

      Reversible plates for enhanced versatility

      Flip the plates to griddle or grill. Cook everything from meat to vegetables, eggs, and pancakes.

      Large grilling surface for the whole family

      Large grilling surface for the whole family

      The 1400 cm² grilling surface meets all your needs for delicious meals with family and friends.

      Maifan stone coating protects against scratching

      Maifan stone coating protects against scratching

      The grill plate is coated to prevent food from sticking and protect against scratching.

      2400 W for fast and powerful heating

      2400 W for fast and powerful heating

      Warm up quickly and maintain the high temperatures needed for grilling with 2400 watts of heating power.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy and effortless cleanup

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy and effortless cleanup

      After your meal, place the removable parts in the dishwasher.

      Removable grease tray for easy cleaning

      Removable grease tray for easy cleaning

      Fat melts away and is collected in the removable drip tray.

      Splash guard to keep your countertop clean

      Splash guard to keep your countertop clean

      Keep your countertop tidy.

      Removable plates for easy cleaning

      Removable plates for easy cleaning

      Simply remove the grill plates for easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or under the tap.

      Cord winder for tidy storage

      Cord winder for tidy storage

      Wrap the cord around the winder after use for convenient storage.

      45% less smoke*, perfect for indoor grilling

      45% less smoke*, perfect for indoor grilling

      Indoor grilling designed for real homes, so your apartment stays fresh — even on high heat.

      Up to 68% less excess grease, your healthier cooking choice.*

      Up to 68% less excess grease, your healthier cooking choice.*

      Enjoy tasty meals with up to 68% less excess grease*, thanks to drip hole design that separates and traps grease.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        PF
        Secondary Material
        Alum alloy
        Pre-programmed settings
        No
        Product type
        Table Grill
        Capacity Watertank
        No
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord length
        expose 0.85±0.05m
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Technology
        No
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Power light
        No
        Min temperature
        130±30°C @setting 1
        Maximum temperature
        for flat plate:200±20°C @setting 5,for flat plate with recess:205±20°C
        Pulse function
        No
        Smart home compatibility
        No
        Wi-Fi range
        No
        Heating time
        ≦7 minutes
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2000-2400W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50-60Hz
        Number in pack
        2
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        Yes,have
        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Child lock
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        53.4cm
        Product Width
        35.2cm
        Product Height
        15.8cm
        Product Weight
        5.33kg
        Package Length
        58.2cm
        Package Width
        22.8cm
        Package Height
        41cm
        Package Weight
        1.88kg

      • Durability

        Case
        100% recycled paper
        User Manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • Simply remove the grill plates for easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or under the tap.
      • * Compared to Philips HD6212 without drip hole design, using beef burger

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