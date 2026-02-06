Delicious grilling, from breakfast to dinner
Enjoy the flavors of home grilling with the Philips Table Grill. Two heating zones and reversible plates offer versatile cooking and perfect results.
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Delicious grilling, from breakfast to dinner Reversible plates enhance the grilling experience 2 heating zones Reversible plates Adjustable temperature Large grilling surface: 1400 cm² 2400 W 2 independent cooking zones, perfect results for all foods
Two grilling areas allow you to set the temperature independently, cooking different foods at the same time.
Adjustable temperature for perfect results
Five temperature levels grill any ingredient to perfection.
Reversible plates for enhanced versatility
Flip the plates to griddle or grill. Cook everything from meat to vegetables, eggs, and pancakes.
Large grilling surface for the whole family
The 1400 cm² grilling surface meets all your needs for delicious meals with family and friends.
Maifan stone coating protects against scratching
The grill plate is coated to prevent food from sticking and protect against scratching.
2400 W for fast and powerful heating
Warm up quickly and maintain the high temperatures needed for grilling with 2400 watts of heating power.
Dishwasher-safe parts for easy and effortless cleanup
After your meal, place the removable parts in the dishwasher.
Removable grease tray for easy cleaning
Fat melts away and is collected in the removable drip tray.
Splash guard to keep your countertop clean
Keep your countertop tidy.
Removable plates for easy cleaning
Simply remove the grill plates for easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or under the tap.
Cord winder for tidy storage
Wrap the cord around the winder after use for convenient storage.
45% less smoke*, perfect for indoor grilling
Indoor grilling designed for real homes, so your apartment stays fresh — even on high heat.
Up to 68% less excess grease, your healthier cooking choice.*
Enjoy tasty meals with up to 68% less excess grease*, thanks to drip hole design that separates and traps grease.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
PF Secondary Material
Alum alloy Pre-programmed settings
No Product type
Table Grill Capacity Watertank
No Non-slip feet
Yes Cord length
expose 0.85±0.05m Cord storage
Yes Technology
No Integrated on /off switch
Yes Power light
No Min temperature
130±30°C @setting 1 Maximum temperature
for flat plate:200±20°C @setting 5,for flat plate with recess:205±20°C Pulse function
No Smart home compatibility
No Wi-Fi range
No Heating time
≦7 minutes Warranty
2 years
Technical Specifications
Power
2000-2400W Voltage
220-240V Frequency
50-60Hz Number in pack
2 Battery Product
No
Safety feature
Safety certification
Yes,have Automatic shut-off
No Child lock
No
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
53.4cm Product Width
35.2cm Product Height
15.8cm Product Weight
5.33kg Package Length
58.2cm Package Width
22.8cm Package Height
41cm Package Weight
1.88kg
Durability
Case
100% recycled paper User Manual
100% recycled paper
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
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Simply remove the grill plates for easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or under the tap. * Compared to Philips HD6212 without drip hole design, using beef burger
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