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  • So simple, so delicious
  • So simple, so delicious
  • So simple, so delicious
  • So simple, so delicious

Discontinued

Philips Saeco RoyalSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8930/04

4.1

| (8) Reviews

So simple, so delicious

The new Saeco Royal HD8930/01 is the rejuvenation of a trusted classic. What remains unchanged is the extremely solid performance and the generous tanks for beans, water and coffee grounds.

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With large capacities and insulated milk container

So simple, so delicious

  • Royal

  • One Touch

  • Cappuccino

Adjustable coffee length and intensity

Adjustable coffee length and intensity

Choose your favorite coffee blend and adjust coffee length and intensity (temperature, pre-brewing, strength). Length: you can adjust the amount of brewed coffee according to your taste and/or the size of your cups. Temperature: the machine allows you to adjust via setting menu the temperature of your coffee. Pre-brewing: you can adjust via setting menu the time of pre-wetting of the coffee powder into the infusion chamber, in order to extract all the taste. Strength: the machine is set-up for adjusting the strength with the amount of coffee to be ground, using the specific lever on the side.

Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

Cup warmer

Cup warmer

This feature allows you to not only store your espresso cups and glasses right on the espresso machine, it also pre-heats them letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

8

Reviews

4
1

07/01/2015

Australia

Australia

The best kitchen appliance i have ever bought

I totally love this coffee machine. It has a big water tank, and coffee hop. Everything is easy to clean, and requires minimal maintenance. Once a week I clean the brew group, and every 6 months I descale. I do find though if I don't keep it clean that the cuppachino attachment doesn't froth as well as it should. I see this as a good thing so I know I have to get cleaning (and by cleaning I mean a 30 second wash of the attachment#! I also found cheap low fat milk does not work in it - I use a good quality reduced fat #pauls smarter white) and that froths the best. I don't use the milk canister that was provided with my machine as I find it cumbersome and too small to hold enough milk for making coffee for a group of people.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

10/10/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Great Coffee

Once set up this unit has delivered excellent quality coffee for us whether we use the one touch settings or manually create a special Coffee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

26/12/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Best System We Have Owned

I Roast my own coffee so how it is made is improtant to me. We have owned 3 Saeco makers and this is by far the best. Our first Royal circa 2000 was given to a friend and has brewed 22,000 cups and is still running. Great coffee

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

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