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Philips Saeco Royal Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Philips Saeco RoyalSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8930/04

Philips Saeco Royal Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Royal Super-automatic espresso machine

  • PDF file, 4.1 MB
  • 14 March 2024

The new Saeco Royal HD8930/01 is the rejuvenation of a trusted classic. What remains unchanged is the extremely solid performance and the generous tanks for beans, water and coffee grounds.

  • PDF file
  • 7 November 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting