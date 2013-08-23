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    • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

      Viva Collection Digital Airfryer

      HD9230/20

      Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

      Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

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      Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

      With Rapid Air technology for the perfect result

      • Low fat fryer
      • Multicooker
      • Black
      Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

      Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

      Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

      Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

      Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

      Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 60 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

      Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

      Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

      Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

      This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food healthier, faster and more conveniently.

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

      Dishwasher safe parts

      Dishwasher safe parts

      The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

      Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

      High-power performance for fast cooking results

      High-power performance for fast cooking results

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Double layer

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        230  V
        Power
        1425  W
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Capacity basket
        0.8  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black & silver

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        287 x 315 x 384 mm  mm
        Weight of product
        7.0  kg

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Power-on light
        • Ready signal
        • Recipe book & App
        • Temperature control
        • Dishwasher safe
        Time control
        Up to 60 minutes

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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      • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

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