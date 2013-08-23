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HD9230/20
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!See all benefits
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Digital Airfryer
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Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 60 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food healthier, faster and more conveniently.
Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
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