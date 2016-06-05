2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6521/01
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes a sensitive area cap.
SkinCare system
Wet & dry
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
3.4
of 5
9
Reviews
Guiga
05/06/2016
United Kingdom
Excellent
I love this product, very easy to use and de result is fantastic.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/30 Satinelle Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/30 Satinelle Epilator
Kiki
03/08/2017
Canada
Best epilator ever
Amazing epilator, does the work, no pain, skin is smooth, doesn't pull my skin or anything , love it. I had an epilator from Philips for 17 years, and I never had any issues with it. It's still working, but I'm in a need for a cordless one, so here it is. Definitely one of my favorites.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator
Judith29
31/07/2017
Canada
Good product
I love this epilator. Working well. Much better than wax. I only use after a bath.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6521/01 Epilator