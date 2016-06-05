The product was really easy to use, had a nice design and the wireless function was really useful. I have used it both in and out of the bath, finidng it less painful in the bath. The performance was a little disapointing as it didnt remove all of the hairs despite me spending a good amount of time on its use and in comparison to a razor blade this wasnt as good for hair removal. This is my first epilator so it may take a little time to get used to. If you have used one and are looking to purchase a new one I would definitley recommend this for its each of use and wireless capacity as this was particularly handy. I would also recommend for sensitive skin as although initial redness this went down quickly and legs returned to normal.