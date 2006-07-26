shaving heads
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
products found for No products found for
Show {amount} more products Show less Keep a close shave Change heads every 2 years for best results Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Shaving heads
Fits product types
HS766
HQ483
HQ33
HQ422
HQ4807
HQ6618
HQ4401
HQ4407
4604X
HQ4421
HQ6675
HQ6616
HQ5823
HQ5817
HQ5413
HQ4885
HQ380
HQ322
HQ32
6424LC
5625X
5426LC
4817XL
6423LC
HQ6855
HQ46
HQ4800
HQ443
HQ6415
HQ6645
HQ4866
HQ4847
HQ4825
HQ36
HQ320
HQ262
HQ20
6618X
6617X
6614X
4865XL
4853XL
4816XL
4413LC
HQ6863
HQ6844
HQ6842
HS190
HQ132
HQ806
HQ30
HS920
HQ4856
HQ4846
HQ4830
HQ4826
HQ4819
HQ485
HQ484
HQ6676
HQ282
HQ6970
201DB
HQ6615
HQ805
HQ4610
HQ6423
HQ6868
HQ6856
HQ5820
HQ5601
HQ5430
HQ4865
HQ4822
HQ382
HQ200
4885XL
4852XL
4845XL
HQ489
HQ6445
HQ6857
HQ6646
HQ6610
HQ853
HQ40
HQ6900
HS970
HQ804
HS775
HQ4806
HQ4445
HQ220
6863XL
HQ6614
HQ5812
HQ803
HQ6854
HQ402
HQ4845
HQ242
6940LC
HQ386
HQ6640\HQ6605
HQ5813
HQ4626
HQ3860
HQ5426
HQ362
6853XL
HQ284
HQ406
6856XL
HQ6843
HQ4607
HQ4608
HQ384
HQ4870
HQ6695
HQ41
HQ6849
HQ6853
6613X
HQ4890
4414LC
HQ6874
HQ360
HQ468
HQ340
HQ6617
HQ6405
HQ4821
HQ4630
HQ222
HQ202
5812XL
4608X
4606X
HQ481
6843XL
HQ6859
HQ852
HQ460
HQ42
HQ6950
HQ6940
HS890
HQ4810
HQ5401
HQ6424
HQ4851
HQ4805
HQ4601
HQ4441
HQ4425
HQ420
HQ342
HQ300
6616X
4825XL
HQ444
HQ441
HQ6879
HQ6613
HQ802
HQ801
HQ6941
HQ6990
HS990
HS930
HQ4850
HQ486
HQ6696
HQ6831
HS 190
HQ4411
HQ4405
HQ482
HQ5421
HQ5625
HQ4625
HQ4609
HQ341
HQ304
HQ302
HQ240
HQ10
6844XL
6615X
4807XL
4605X
4603X
4602X
4417LC
HQ404
HQ130
HQ6920 Shaving heads per packaging
1
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.