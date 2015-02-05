2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep a clean shave
A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/51 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads.
Cleans and lubricates
Cool Breeze scent
Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.
After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.
Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.
4.3
of 5
28
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
NeilS
05/02/2015
Australia
Great to Clean your shaver
Works well but could be a bit cheaper, difficult to find in stores
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
scratchy
04/10/2011
United Kingdom
this product was found to be excellent for cleaning the razor
It did what it said it does on the outside. I was very plleased with the result.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
Frimboat
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
a simple product that does the job it is supposed to do
It does what it says on the bottle. Not really rocket science but perfectly adequate for the job of cleaning a razor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/03 jet Clean cleaning solution