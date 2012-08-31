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    • Best blending, leaves no bits Best blending, leaves no bits Best blending, leaves no bits
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      Avance Collection Blender

      HR2095/90

      Best blending, leaves no bits

      The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 700W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.

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      Best blending, leaves no bits

      ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

      • 700 W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • with spatula
      • ProBlend 6
      Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

      Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

      The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.

      One touch pulse and smoothie button

      One touch pulse and smoothie button

      Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and smoothie button for making the best tasting smoothie by pressing once.

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

      Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

      Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

      Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.

      Variable speed control

      Variable speed control

      Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

      Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

      Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

      All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit

      Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

      Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

      The handy spatula of the Philips blender ensures a safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

      ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

      ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

      Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Power
        800  W
        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity jar
        2  l
        Capacity jug
        2  l
        Effective capacity
        1.5  l

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        Number of speed settings
        4

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Aluminium
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Glass

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      • Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094

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