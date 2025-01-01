2 year warranty
HR2512/00
Mini in size, mighty in power
With Philips Mini Blender 3000 Series, you can blend your smoothies and sauces easily thanks to long-lasting motor. The parts are easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and compact enough to store in the cupboard.
Long-lasting motor
Compact design and easy storage
Quick cleaning
ProBlend technology combines long-lasting motor, sharp blades, and ribbed jar for perfect blending results. Enjoy smooth blends with no lumps.
The long-lasting ProBlend motor circulates all ingredients evenly for better blending. Blend smoothies and more with long-lasting motor.
The sharp ProBlend blades cut food into finest pieces for smooth drinks and sauces.
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