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    • Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

      Viva Collection Compact Food Processor

      HR7520/01

      Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

      If you enjoy healthy homemade meals, you’ll love our Philips Viva Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly prepare great dishes, even when they contain the toughest ingredients.

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      Viva Collection

      Compact Food Processor

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      Healthy homemade food, unlimited possibilities

      Great results with even the toughest ingredients

      • 850 W
      • 30 functions
      • 2-in-1 disc
      • Citrus press & mill
      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

      Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

      Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      All accessories are dishwasher safe

      All accessories are dishwasher safe

      All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

      Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use

      Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use

      The 1.5L resistant jar has a working capacity of 1L for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

      Powerful 850W motor for effortless processing

      Our powerful motor can easily handle a great variety of ingredients such as bread dough, hard vegetables, coffee beans, cheese or chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

      All-in-one: knead, whisk, shred, slice, grind and juice

      With more than 30 functions, there is no limit to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces, ground coffee beans, juices and more. Use its high quality and multifunctional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients (S-blade), or just slice and shred (2-in-1 disc). Whatever you’re in the mood for!

      Color-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching

      For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.

      Smaller footprint and in-bowl storage for all accessories

      The compact Viva Food Processor takes up less counter top space, yet it is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.

      2 –in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs: shred & slice

      Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!

      Make up to 5 portions at same time with 1.5L bowl capacity

      The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of cold soup in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Citrus press
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Jar
        • Kneading tool
        • Mill
        • Reversible disc

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        850  W
        Capacity bowl
        2.1  L
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Working capacity bowl
        500g flour or 1.5  L

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        244x244x377  mm

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse
        Number of speed settings
        2 + pulse
        Number of slicing disc
        1 (reversible)

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        ABS
        Material accessories
        Metal (2-in1 disc) and plastic (Kneading tool & emulsifying disk)
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material pulp container/pusher
        SAN

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

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