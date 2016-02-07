Christmas present so I was really pleased. I had to wait until the shops opened to get the connecting wire as it is not included. Got connected only to find that you need to use a separate control for the TV and the soundbar and then EVERY time it is turned on or off you have to synchronise the lips to the words unless you leave it plugged in all the time. I loved the sound when music played but voices were muffled and often hard to understand so need to turn it off for news, films, documentaries and virtually everything else It now sits in the corner, unloved and unused. I cannot throw it away as it was a gift from my wife. I would have thought that an international manufacturer would have sorted out these basic items prior to putting it on the market.