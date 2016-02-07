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Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

HTL5140B/12

3.7

| (10) Reviews

Powerful sound for any TV

HTL5140 is a slim Soundbar with a maximum output of 320W. A premium metal finish gives it style and it can be mounted on the wall or placed on tabletop. HDMI ARC, one HDMI in for video and Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC for wireless music.

See all benefits

with wireless subwoofer

Powerful sound for any TV

  • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer

  • Bluetooth® aptX ,AAC and NFC

  • 1 HDMI in & HDMI out ARC

  • 320W

HDMI ARC to access all the sound from your TV

Powerful 320W sound output

Powerful 320W sound output

Two units, each one with 4 woofers and 2 tweeters inside keep sound perfectly balanced. As a whole, they output 320W of sound, which is matched by powerful bass from a 17L subwoofer box.

Mylar material tweeter for high definition sound

The unique Mylar material used in the tweeters ensures incredible sound definition. The full range of high frequencies is perfectly reproduced, so music comes to life and movies sound like they were meant to. An integral part of the 2-way design, the tweeter improves high frequencies resulting in cleaner, more spacious and more accurate sound in tandem with the woofer. Improved clarity means you can identify all the different elements in the music. Listen to the individual instruments, hear the vocals more clearly, enjoy your music in refreshing detail.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

10

Reviews

07/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Simply love this soundbar

I got this during the boxing day sale online from Richer Sounds. Before deciding did lot of research online which I think helped me to pick the right product for a good price. The bass and treble is simply awesome. This is a good value for money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker

05/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound, crisp voice, deep bass

Perfect companion for a TV and a great theatrical experience during movies. Love it so far. Very easy to use, Bluetooth, NFC works great, HDMI ARC sound is easy to set up, simply plug in a cable to your TV and other end to the sound bar.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker

26/12/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Extremely satisfied, a great improvement to stock TV speakers

Overall I am extremely satisfied with this model. I was looking for a sounder that is compact, easy to use, and a great improvement to my normal stock TV speakers. And it easily ticks all of those boxes off. All in all a great buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL5140B Soundbar speaker

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