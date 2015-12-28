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2 year warranty

7-day return

Soundbar speaker

Discontinued

Support

Soundbar speaker

HTL5140B/12

Soundbar speaker

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmware History

  • version: 44
  • PDF file, 93.9 kB
  • 28 December 2015

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 21 July 2026

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 814 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting