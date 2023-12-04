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2 year warranty

7-day return

5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

Support

5.1 Home theater

HTS5593/12

5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Manual instructions - English (US)

  • PDF file, 142.7 kB
  • 4 December 2023

Firmwarehistory

  • version: 1.59.00
  • PDF file, 189.9 kB
  • 20 December 2013

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 1 December 2023

User manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 10.3 MB
  • 6 December 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting