      An easier way to floss

      Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss.

      An easier way to floss

      Gently and effectively improves oral health

      • 2-pack
      Guidance tip for easy placement

      Guidance tip for easy placement

      Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.

      Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

      Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

      Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

      Up to 99.9% plaque removal

      Up to 99.9% plaque removal

      AirFloss uses microdroplets of air and water or mouthwash to remove up to 99% more plaque in-between teeth*

      Printed droplets on nozzle make it easy to share

      In each pack of 2 nozzles, one nozzle is printed with a solid droplet and the other with a clear droplet. This makes it easy to identify nozzles when sharing the device between two people.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        Replace nozzle every 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

