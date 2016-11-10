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    Troubleshooting & support

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra
    Interdental nozzles

    HX8032/05
    View product specifications
    HX8032/05 Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Interdental nozzles
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    • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
    • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
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