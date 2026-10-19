The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily

2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3062/00, HX3042/00, HX8491/03. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Power Flosser Modes and Settings
How often do I need to replace my nozzle?
What is the size of the Power Flosser reservoir tank?
How do I clean my Philips Sonicare Power Flosser?
What is the difference between the Cordless Power Flosser nozzles?
Using your Power Flosser
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Can I use essential oils in the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser reservoir?
Will other nozzles fit on my Philips Sonicare Power Flosser?
What is the difference between the Power Flosser nozzles?