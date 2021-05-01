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    • Personalized care for your oral health Personalized care for your oral health Personalized care for your oral health
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      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Rechargeable Toothbrush

      HX9992/22

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Personalized care for your oral health

      Experience our most advanced electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 with SenseIQ technology. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting to deliver personalized oral care.

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      Suggested retail price: $429.00

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      DiamondClean Prestige 9900

      Rechargeable Toothbrush

      Total

      recurring payment

      Personalized care for your oral health

      Gently removes up to 20x more plaque*

      • SenseIQ
      • 20x more plaque removal*
      • 15x healthier gums**
      • Visual pressure sensor
      • 5 modes & 3 intensities
      20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

      20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

      Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.

      SenseIQ Technology for your personalized experience

      SenseIQ Technology for your personalized experience

      SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

      Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

      This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean, and Sensitive - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences, and let your toothbrush do the rest.

      Personalized guidance and real-time feedback

      Personalized guidance and real-time feedback

      Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalized guidance, and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique, and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.

      Designed to care, with care

      Designed to care, with care

      From its sleek design to its state-of-the art charging stand, every detail of this electric toothbrush is crafted with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, with the included charging travel case, you can maintain your oral care routine, even while on the go.

      Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

      Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

      Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

      14-day battery life

      14-day battery life

      Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing on a full charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your daily routine.

      Technical Specifications

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Medium
        For an everyday clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days
        Energy Consumption
        Standby without display <0.06W
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Midnight Blue

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty
        Software support
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

      • Compatibility

        Bluetooth wireless technology
        Connected Sonicare app
        Android compatibility
        Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
        iOS compatibility
        iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle
        Sleek and compact design
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmartTimer

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 DiamondClean Prestige 9900
        Brush heads
        • 1 A3 All-in-One
        • 1 T1 TongueCare+
        Travel case
        1 Prestige USB charging travel case
        Charger
        1 Charging base and stand

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        20x more effective*
        Gum Health
        Up to 15x healthier gums***
        Whitening
        Up to 100% more stain removal***
        Speed
        62,000 brush movements / min

      • Modes

        Clean
        For an exceptional everyday clean
        Deep Clean
        For an invigorating deep clean
        Sensitive
        For sensitive teeth and gums
        Gum Health
        Gently massages your gums
        White+
        To help remove surface stains

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure feedback
        • Ring lights up purple
        • Vibration and pulsing sound
        Replacement Reminder
        Lets you know when to replace your brush head
        SenseIQ
        Automatically adjusts brushing based on pressure and motion

      • Sonicare app

        Tracking and progress reports
        Track your brushing habits and improvements over time with in-depth data and personalized insights.
        Real-time coaching with SenseIQ
        Receive instant feedback on pressure, motion, and coverage to improve your brushing technique as you go.
        Personalized guidance
        Get customized brushing tips based on your brushing patterns and habits.

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      • vs. a manual toothbrush
      • *in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
      • **in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.

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