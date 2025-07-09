2 year warranty
11012U3550X2
LED-HL [≈HIR2]
Number of bulbs: 2
12 V, 50 W, 4500 lm, 6500 K
Advanced automotive system
Thanks to their high-power design, Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs let you enjoy high brightness with up to 50 W and 4500 lm. Benefit from our experience in automotive lighting solutions and get superior brightness where it counts, helping you react faster to potential hazards ahead of you.
Driving with your Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6500 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these bulbs deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark.
Some car models might pose specific challenges for LED-based retrofit bulbs. That's why we've developed smart Philips accessories like the Philips adaptor rings and CANBus adaptor, so that drivers can upgrade to LED technology on a wider selection of car models. Check if you need the optional Philips LED accessories to ensure the best fit with your car. Find more information on Philips accessories here*.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
comaro
09/07/2025
Indonesia
Verified buyer
Bagus, namun tidak bergaransi.
Bagus, hanya saja tidak ada garansi. Sayang sekali harga sudah mahal tapi tidak ada garansi.
This review was made for Ultinon Rally 3550 HL 11012U3550X2 Bohlam lampu depan mobil berdaya tinggi
This review was made for Ultinon Rally 3550 HL 11012U3550X2 Bohlam lampu depan mobil berdaya tinggi
Non-ECE compliant