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  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light
  • High-power ultra-bright LED light

Ultinon Rally 3550 HLHigh-power car headlight bulb

11012U3550X2

4
| (1) Review
High-power ultra-bright LED light
Show your passion. Show your style in the dark. Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 gives you 50 watts of powerful white LED light where you need it. The smart cooling system and Philips quality design give you ultra-high brightness that lasts.
See all benefits

Unleash the power of light

High-power ultra-bright LED light

  • LED-HL [≈HIR2]

  • Number of bulbs: 2

  • 12 V, 50 W, 4500 lm, 6500 K

  • Advanced automotive system

Enjoy more light with high power and high brightness

Thanks to their high-power design, Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs let you enjoy high brightness with up to 50 W and 4500 lm. Benefit from our experience in automotive lighting solutions and get superior brightness where it counts, helping you react faster to potential hazards ahead of you.

Up to 6500 Kelvin white light

Driving with your Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6500 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these bulbs deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark.

Effortless upgrades

Some car models might pose specific challenges for LED-based retrofit bulbs. That's why we've developed smart Philips accessories like the Philips adaptor rings and CANBus adaptor, so that drivers can upgrade to LED technology on a wider selection of car models. Check if you need the optional Philips LED accessories to ensure the best fit with your car. Find more information on Philips accessories here*.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

09/07/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

Bagus, namun tidak bergaransi.

Bagus, hanya saja tidak ada garansi. Sayang sekali harga sudah mahal tapi tidak ada garansi.

This review was made for Ultinon Rally 3550 HL 11012U3550X2 Bohlam lampu depan mobil berdaya tinggi

This review was made for Ultinon Rally 3550 HL 11012U3550X2 Bohlam lampu depan mobil berdaya tinggi

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Disclaimers

  1. Non-ECE compliant