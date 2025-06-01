Search terms
LUM11258U3590X2/20
Magnificent high-power LED light
Boost your vision with stylish ultra-high power. Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 gives you 180 W** of strong white LED light where you need it. The smart AirCool+ cooling system and Philips quality design give you powerful light that lasts.See all benefits
With their breathtaking light output, Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs let you enjoy high visibility with up to 180 W and 15000 lm.** Benefit from our experience in automotive lighting solutions and get a superior beam pattern where it counts, helping you to react faster to potential hazards ahead of you.
Driving with your Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6500 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these bulbs deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark.
Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LED headlight bulbs feature high wattage even in excess of halogen bulbs. They will not cause dashboard error messages. With their high-wattage operation, these bulbs operate CANbus free.*** This saves you hassle and limits your expenditure.
Make sure your lights comply with key automotive standards, perform reliably and last longer. With their signature AirCool+ smart cooling system including dual heat pipes and a high-performance fan, Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs are designed to last up to 1,500 hours in real-life conditions and to provide problem-free performance in your car. Unlike some automotive lighting manufacturers, we ensure electromagnetic compatibility with your vehicle and high-temperature performance. That's how you can be sure that when you install Philips, you're getting brightness and quality that last.
Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips automotive-grade quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
