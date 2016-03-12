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Discontinued

FidelioWireless Bluetooth® headphones

M2BTBK/00

3.1

| (15) Reviews

High fidelity, wireless enjoyment. Wherever you go

At home or on the go, high definition sound and seamless Bluetooth® connectivity is all yours with the Fidelio M2BT. NFC technology ensures one-tap wireless pairing, plus intuitive controls let you switch easily between music and calls.

See all benefits

High fidelity, wireless enjoyment. Wherever you go

  • High resolution audio

  • On-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

  • NFC

Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

The materials used for the Fidelio M2BT have been carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Memory foam earpads with breathable materials disperse pressure and heat build-up, so the Fidelio M1 headphones feel and sound exceptional.

Dual built-in mic cuts ambient noise for better call quality

The M2BT Headphones are equipped with two microphones - one for voice and another that measures ambient noise, which automatically adjusts sound for optimal call quality.

Acoustically sealed to keep sound details in, noise out

Acoustically sealed to keep sound details in, noise out

The Fidelio headphone features an acoustic seal that’s a specially designed ribbon lock built into the internal chamber, which eliminates any unnecessary sound leakage and preserves sound details. Not only do you get excellent bass extension, but also immersive enjoyment of every superb detail of your music, without environmental disturbances.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

15

Reviews

12/03/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It sounds great

Need more comfort on ears Grips should be improved with respect to the size of face

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2BTBK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2BTBK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

17/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great sound, very portable, long battery life

Good sound Lasts a week on my communte. Used with an apple iPhone. Only downside is a tiny buzz when 1st connecting to phone but this goes after a few seconds.

This review was made for Fidelio M2BTBK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

This review was made for Fidelio M2BTBK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

01/06/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best wireless headphones

Great headphones, bought at a great price online from Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2BTBK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio M2BTBK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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